Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.784 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$84.73 and a twelve month high of C$112.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$97.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.62. The company has a market cap of C$29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3747521 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total transaction of C$872,481.40. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total value of C$148,812.20. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40. Insiders sold 256,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,527,847 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

