Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on July 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %
QSR stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
