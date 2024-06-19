Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as low as $26.42. Rexel shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 125 shares.
Rexel Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.
About Rexel
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
