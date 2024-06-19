RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $230.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

RH Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $220.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

