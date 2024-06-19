RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $230.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. RH traded as low as $221.30 and last traded at $221.60. Approximately 596,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 707,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.48.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in RH by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.51 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

