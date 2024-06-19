Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given a C$45.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

RCH stock opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$37.39 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

