Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,326.25 ($80.38).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($97.84) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.97) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,208 ($66.18) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.00, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,450.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,384.66.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

