Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 4,602,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,429,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.