Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

