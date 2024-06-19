Roth Capital Comments on New Found Gold Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold stock opened at C$4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.70. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.93. The company has a market cap of C$814.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.