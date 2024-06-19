Roth Capital Upgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to “Strong-Buy”

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.05 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $723.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

