Roth Capital Weighs in on PEDEVCO Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PEDEVCO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

