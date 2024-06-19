Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 236.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 157.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

