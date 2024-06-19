Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,521 shares traded.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.