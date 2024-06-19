RS Group’s (RS1) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 780 ($9.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.75) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 731 ($9.29) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 742.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 759.82. The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,874.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,641.03%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,488.69). Also, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,286.68). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

