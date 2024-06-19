SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

