Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Shares of SFC opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$908.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.41.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

