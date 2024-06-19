Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

