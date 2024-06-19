Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

