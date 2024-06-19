Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

