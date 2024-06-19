ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $730.38 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $725.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.