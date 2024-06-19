Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

