Short Interest in Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Grows By 6.0%

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,669.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

BCHMF opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Bachem has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

Get Bachem alerts:

Bachem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bachem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.