Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expands By 8.2%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

