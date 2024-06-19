Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Rises By 6.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bentley Systems

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.