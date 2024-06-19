Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Grows By 6.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

BTC Digital stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

