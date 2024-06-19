Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Expands By 6.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.