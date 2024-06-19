Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Expands By 6.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.