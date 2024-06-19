Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Expands By 11.2%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of DCMDF stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.
