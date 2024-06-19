Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Increases By 10.5%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.29. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

