Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Increases By 8.3%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

GAQ stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

