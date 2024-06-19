Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Drops By 9.4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,052,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 5,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.4 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.08.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

