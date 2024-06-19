Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Drops By 9.4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,052,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 5,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.4 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.08.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
