Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Grows By 10.7%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $13,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

