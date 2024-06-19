Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rises By 9.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of HROEY stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

