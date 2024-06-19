Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 7.6%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 29,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
NYSE IBN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.