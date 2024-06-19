Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 7.6%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 29,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

NYSE IBN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

