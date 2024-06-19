SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

