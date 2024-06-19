Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 102 ($1.30) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

SRE stock opened at GBX 96.85 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 77.90 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.70 ($1.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,228.33 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,035 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.65 ($6,333.74). 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

