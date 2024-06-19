Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

SRRTF stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.