Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
SRRTF stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.44.
