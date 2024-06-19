Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.63. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

