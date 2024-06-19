SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.24. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 671,250 shares.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Nigel William Meredith White purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.92 per share, with a total value of C$556,571.76. In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Nigel William Meredith White purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.92 per share, with a total value of C$556,571.76. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$4,991,646.57. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.