Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Trading Down 3.8%

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.29. 39,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 27,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Southland in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Southland Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLND. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southland by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southland by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southland by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

