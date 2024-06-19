SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 3.00% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,709 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.