SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,857,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $129.48 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $862.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.