SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,917,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

