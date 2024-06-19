Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Purchases 21,711 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 21,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,483.07).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($101,159.78).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,396.85).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £11,774.10 ($14,960.74).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,708.77).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market cap of £54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.