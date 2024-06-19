Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.10

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.10 and traded as high as $163.69. Standex International shares last traded at $163.39, with a volume of 46,560 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

