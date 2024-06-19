Stantec (NYSE:STN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.14

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.14 and traded as high as $82.95. Stantec shares last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 49,404 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after buying an additional 133,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

