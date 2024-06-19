Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$89.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$61.85 and a 52-week high of C$87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.45.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

