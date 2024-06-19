Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellantis stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Stellantis by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

