Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.72 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.22). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 107,007 shares trading hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company has a market cap of £39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.72.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Steppe Cement’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,153.75). 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

