Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $43.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

